Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.10 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $126.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $123.29 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED traded down $16.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.53. The company had a trading volume of 664,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.30. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Universal Display by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

