Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $24.55.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.