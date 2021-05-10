Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $47.48. 471,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

