Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

