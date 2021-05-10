Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $8.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group cut Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

