Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 209,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 879.7% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 974,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 875,006 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

