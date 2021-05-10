Analysts Issue Forecasts for Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE SMP opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.