Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $150.20

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

