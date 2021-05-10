Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $43.50

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

