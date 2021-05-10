Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$40.54

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,193. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.