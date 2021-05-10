Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $186.13

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of INSP traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 491,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,949. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

