Analysts Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

