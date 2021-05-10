Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $152.50

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $3,622,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $332,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $230.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

