Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $77.29

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE YETI opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

