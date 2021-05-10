ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 123,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

