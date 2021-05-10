AnimalGo Hits Market Cap of $9.77 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.77 million and $611,418.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

