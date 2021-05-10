Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $7.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 9,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

