Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Anthem by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $396.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $397.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

