Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $330.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.62.

Anthem stock opened at $396.57 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $397.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.54. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.6% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 73.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

