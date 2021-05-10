Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

