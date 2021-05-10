Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 669,201 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.