AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $932,537.34 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Prieur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56.

ATR traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

