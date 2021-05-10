Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

