ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

