Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 37,628 Shares

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Archrock by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

