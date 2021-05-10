Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post sales of $16.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $22.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 844.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $101.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

