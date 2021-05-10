Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $59,500.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50.

On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

