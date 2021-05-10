Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.24 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

