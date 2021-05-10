Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.20.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $659,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.