Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

