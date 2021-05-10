Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.