Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.64

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

