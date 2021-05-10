Aryacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,081.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $92,081.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

