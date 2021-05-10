Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.