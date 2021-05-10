Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.83). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 505.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 582,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

