Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.