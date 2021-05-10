Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Bel Fuse worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

