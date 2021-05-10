Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $356,000 Investment in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Overseas Shipholding Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,602.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,728,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 960,979 shares of company stock worth $2,004,854. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.