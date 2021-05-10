Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

