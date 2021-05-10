Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

