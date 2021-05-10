Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,409 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $437.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.13 and a 200-day moving average of $536.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.95 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

