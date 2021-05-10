Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £148.74 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 207 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 198 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

AGR opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.57. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.33 ($1.09).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

