ATB Capital Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.33. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

