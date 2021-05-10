Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.35.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,268. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.56. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

