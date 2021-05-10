Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $219.63 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

