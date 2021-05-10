Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Trading Up 4.2%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 10,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 407,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

