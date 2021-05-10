Auto Market Cap Hits $45.45 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $3,112.61 or 0.05253041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $45.45 million and $9.89 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00087399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00800926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.30 or 0.09093648 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.