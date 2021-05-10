AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.06.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

