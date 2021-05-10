Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. Autohome has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

