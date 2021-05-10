AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,507.20 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,017.26 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

